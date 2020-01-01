BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with a threat of violence at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School that was posted on social media, according to police.
Members of the Baltimore Police Department worked with the ATF and Baltimore City Schools Police on the investigation.
Baltimore City Schools said it was made aware of the potential threat on Monday.
The post, purportedly from a parent of a Mervo student, threatened violence in response to their child being bullied.
“One day last week he told me that he was being bullied,” a post on the account read. “Some kids smacked him, and called him out his name several of times [sic]. So now i am going to take matters into my own hands.”
As of Tuesday evening, the account that posted the threat appeared to have been removed from social media.
Baltimore City Schools said that they take all matters of safety and security extremely seriously and will continue to assess security needs moving forward.