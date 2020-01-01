COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — National Safety and Transportation officials are continuing their investigation into a fatal plane crash in Prince George’s County.
The pilot took off from College Park Airport on Sunday afternoon. Minutes later, he crashed into a residential neighborhood in Carrolton.
The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Gordon Allen from the Bronx in New York. Investigators say he was in communication with air traffic control and was being tracked by FAA radar, but soon after takeoff, all communication was lost.
Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes Into Prince George’s County Home
Allen was destined for White Plains, New York, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
“About three minutes after takeoff, at an altitude of about 1,700 feet, radar data indicated the airplane began a descending right-hand turn which continued until radar contact and radio communication was lost,” Doug Brazy, of the NTSB, said.
This is one of several small plane crashes in the area.
As recently as September of 2019, a small plane crashed on Route 50 in Bowie, injuring about four people.
Now, NTSB is looking into what caused Sunday’s crash. A witness described the incident as shocking and very tragic.
“I myself am a little bit afraid because when I see things like that, it could be anyone,” the witness said.
Investigators say they’ll have a preliminary report in about 10 days. Typically, however, these types of investigations take about 18 months to complete.