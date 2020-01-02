WASHINGTON (WJZ) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s national and state population estimates, 42 states and the District of Columbia had fewer births in 2019 than 2018, including Maryland.
The Northeast region, the smallest of the four regions with a population of 55,982,803 in 2019, saw population decrease for the first time this decade, declining by 63,817 or 0.1 percent.
Eight states saw increases in births – Washington, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Vermont and Colorado.
With fewer births in recent years and the number of deaths increasing, natural increase (or births minus deaths) has declined steadily over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The nation’s population was 328,239,523 in 2019, growing by 0.5 percent between 2018 and 2019, or 1,552,022 people.
Annual growth peaked at 0.73 percent this decade in the period between 2014 and 2015. The growth between 2018 and 2019 is a continuation of a multiyear slowdown since that period.