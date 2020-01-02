Comments
LONDON (WJZ) — Some students from Baltimore County rang in the new decade across the pond performing in the annual London New Year’s Day Parade.
The Dulaney High School Marching Band was one of more than 20 U.S. groups to perform in front of an audience of more than 500,000 people for the parade.
So proud of the @DulaneyHigh Marching Band, which kicked off 2020 by performing at the London New Year’s Day Parade. #TeamBCPS well represented in England! pic.twitter.com/Kwk6gMx1s6
— Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) January 2, 2020
The band also performed in the parade in 2001 and 2005, organizers said.