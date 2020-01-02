  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a stabbing left one woman dead and a teenager injured overnight in northeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Thursday shortly before 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman and 18-year-old male suffering from stab wounds to the body.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals where the 37-year-old woman later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

 

 

