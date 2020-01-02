  • WJZ 13On Air

COLORA, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a barn fire in Cecil County caused $80,000 worth of damage on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Colora Road. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames bursting through the barn.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to control the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire incident is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.

