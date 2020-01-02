Comments
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a shooting left a 56-year-old woman dead in Hyattsville on New Year’s.
Police were called to the 7400 block of Varnum Street at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Filomena Vasquez, inside of her home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police believe that all shots were fired into the home from outside.
There is no known motive at this time and police are working to develop suspect(s).
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police immediately.