GREENBELT, MD. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out criminal charges against a former Roman Catholic schools administrator accused of embezzling nearly $45,000 from the Archdiocese of Washington.
The U.S. district judge prosecutors improperly charged Kenneth Gaughan in Maryland.
In an opinion issued Thursday, the judge said no reasonable juror could conclude “by a preponderance of the evidence” that Maryland was the proper venue for him to be charged and tried.
The judge had agreed during a Dec. 16 hearing to acquit Gaughan of mail fraud charges after a five-day trial, but before a jury rendered a verdict.
The opinion explains her decision in writing.
