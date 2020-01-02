BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson has been nominated for the 2019 FedEx Air Player of the Year!
FedEx recognizes the NFL quarterbacks and running backs giving their fans and teammates the best of their abilities each season, as well as weekly winners!
.@Lj_era8 is nominated for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year❗️
Vote for him here: https://t.co/LIBuXhID5P pic.twitter.com/CTLPbLZQlQ
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2020
Jackson has won the FedEx Air Player of the Week three times, according to NFL’s website.
And now he’s nominated to be the FedEx Air Player of the Year in 2019!
When the winners are announced, FedEx donates $20,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.
The $40,000 donation supports USO Pathfinder and other programs that help service members transition back to civilian life, NFL said in a post on their website.
You can vote for Jackson, or whoever you may want to pick, here.