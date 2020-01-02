  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!

Welcome to a new year and new decade, but some things have not changed since we last spoke in 2019, and that would be the word mild.

Today our forecast high is 10 degrees above normal at 52 degrees. Essentially 60 degrees the next two days. Even when temps drop on Sunday, and into mid-week next week, we will still be five-plus degrees above normal. In a word “mild.”

So now we wait for the cold hammer to drop, and it will. When, I can’t give you a date but I think a safe bet is, “soon enough.”

MB!

 

