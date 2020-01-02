Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, politics, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland’s House speaker says legislation will be introduced this year to ban a family member from serving as a legislative candidate’s campaign treasurer.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones discussed plans for the measure during an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

The bill comes after Tawanna Gaines, a former state legislator, pleaded guilty last year to federal wire fraud for taking more than $22,000 in campaign money for personal use.

Gaines’ daughter, Anitra Edmond, was her campaign treasurer.

Edmond has pleaded guilty to a similar charge.

Gaines is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

