ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland’s House speaker says legislation will be introduced this year to ban a family member from serving as a legislative candidate’s campaign treasurer.
House Speaker Adrienne Jones discussed plans for the measure during an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.
The bill comes after Tawanna Gaines, a former state legislator, pleaded guilty last year to federal wire fraud for taking more than $22,000 in campaign money for personal use.
Gaines’ daughter, Anitra Edmond, was her campaign treasurer.
Edmond has pleaded guilty to a similar charge.
Gaines is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
