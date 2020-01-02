Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has appointed Cynthia Penny-Ardinger as the newest member of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board.
She will fill the seat occupied by board member Peter J. Basso who has completed his term after serving on the MDTA Board since 2007.
Penny-Ardinger, a resident of Howard County, was appointed December 10, 2019.
A partner at Baxter, Baker, Sidle, Conn & Jones, P.A., Penny-Ardinger has two decades of experience in representing clients in business and estates and trust practice areas.
She received a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Maryland, and a Juris Doctorate at the University of Maryland School of Law.