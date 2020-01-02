BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools were back in class Thursday, and students from one high school were met with a greater police presence after a teenager was arrested over an alleged threat.
A post that police said was written on social media by a 16-year-old mentioned bullying and threatened to shoot students.
While the threat was not deemed credible, it was serious enough that a 16-year-old girl who police say made the threat was arrested, and Merganthaler parents and students came back to school Thursday morning to a visible increase in police presence.
Parents who spoke with WJZ were relieved Baltimore City police made an arrest before classes resumed.
“It’s up to the parents. Make sure you come here and watch what your kids are doing and whatever. Check up on your kids.” said Isaac Stalk, a parent of a freshman at the school.
“I think it’s pretty secure. They caught the person that was responsible for it. I put prayers in for her, as well.” said Marvenia Hubbard, an aunt of another student.
City Schools said the City and Schools police will be on campus for additional security after the threat.