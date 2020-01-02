  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, DC Metro Station, Local TV, Metro Police, Talkers

WASHINGTON (AP) — An apparently intoxicated man fell onto the tracks of a Washington, D.C., Metro station, causing some of the first delays of the new year, according to authorities.

The man fell early Wednesday morning and was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, news outlets report.

The fall is being investigated as an accident, according to a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority statement that says the man appeared to be “under the influence.”

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply