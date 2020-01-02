Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, the rest of the organization will be painting the town purple in celebration of the team’s eighth trip to the postseason in the last 12 years.
On Friday, January 3, Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe will travel to local Purple Friday partner locations to hand out giveaways.
Fans can also attend official Flock Parties and meet former Ravens linebackers Adalius Thomas and Brad Jackson, and cornerback Cary Williams.
There will also be a variety of other activities and rallies across the Baltimore-area just days before the big game!
