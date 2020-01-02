GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County have charged a suspect with sexual solicitation of a minor.
Miguel Angel De Jesus Navarro, 61, of Germantown, was charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor and the solicitation of a minor for child pornography.
In November of 2019, detectives received information of the possible sexual solicitation of a minor.
Through an investigation, detectives learned that in March or April of 2019, a 14-year-old female victim and her mother were leaving the Salvation Army in Gaithersburg. A car approached them and the driver, later identified as Navarro, offered them a ride to their home.
The mother accepted the offer, and when Navarro arrived at the home, he asked the victim how old she was to which she replied that she was 14. Navarro obtained the victim’s phone number before he left.
That evening, the victim received a phone call from Navarro. Navarro offered to give the victim money in exchange for sex. The victim told Navarro that she was 14 and to leave her alone.
Navarro continued to text the victim messages through November 2019 that included asking the victim to send him inappropriate photographs of herself and soliciting sexual acts.
Navarro was arrested on December 30 in Germantown on the strength of a Montgomery County criminal warrant. He was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.