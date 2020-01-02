Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a suspect in for separate consignment store burglaries in the city over the past month.
The suspect is believed to be responsible for taking thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from several consignment stores after prying open the stores’ front doors, police said.
The burglaries took place:
- December 5, 2019: 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue
- December 31, 2019: 4000 block of Roland Avenue
- December 31, 2019: 1500 block of Sulgrave Avenue
- December 31, 2019: 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photograph is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.