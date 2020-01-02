  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Casey Cares families recently got the ultimate surprise!

Thanks to Easterns Autogroup and the Washington Redskins, three critically ill children and their families received a full tour of the team’s headquarters and training facility.

They got to see everything from the broadcast rooms to the gym and even got to meet a few players along the way.

When the tour was over, the kids were presented with a surprise trip to Disney World by Redskins safety Landon Collins.

Casey Cares is a non-profit that provides ongoing and uplifting programming to critically ill children and their families. For more information, click here.

 

