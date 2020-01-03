  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breaking, Fire, Injuries, Prince George's County

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ)– An apartment fire leaves 7 people injured in Prince George’s county.

Prince Geore’s county fire crews respond to an apartment building on fire in the 9100 block of Scott Adam Court around 2:50 Friday morning.

Crews battled flames on all 3 levels of the building, and 3 people were trapped on a balcony.

4 people were taken to local hospitals, including 1 person with life threatening injuries.

The fire is now out.

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply