Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ)– An apartment fire leaves 7 people injured in Prince George’s county.
Prince Geore’s county fire crews respond to an apartment building on fire in the 9100 block of Scott Adam Court around 2:50 Friday morning.
9100 Scott Adam Ct, con’t: Fire is out. 7 residents were rescued and 4 patients have been transported. 1 patient with life threatening injuries, 2 with non life threatening injuries & 1 for evaluation. 3 patients refused transport.
— PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) January 3, 2020
Crews battled flames on all 3 levels of the building, and 3 people were trapped on a balcony.
4 people were taken to local hospitals, including 1 person with life threatening injuries.
The fire is now out.
Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.