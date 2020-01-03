BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charred clothing remained on the sidewalk Friday where a man was lit on fire during a robbery in Baltimore earlier this week.
Police said the 59-year-old man was in the 2600 block of McElderry Street around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when someone stole his wallet with $247 in it and the man’s headphones.
According to a police report, the victim was walking west near a bus stop when two people reportedly threw some kind of liquid on him from behind and set him on fire.
Neighbors who already live in fear said the incident drives them to further seclusion.
“What happened to him is just sickening, man, I don’t wish that on no one,” a neighbor named Raymond said.
“Right now I’m the city, it seems like anything’s almost possible. It really does,” another neighbor, Jason, said.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery.