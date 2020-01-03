  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz, Good Charlotte, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed a new bundle of joy!

In a post on Instagram, Diaz said the couple is “so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

The couple said they won’t be sharing any photos of or details about Raddix, “other than the fact that she is really really cute!!”

Diaz, 47, and Maddix, 40, were married in 2015, CBS News reports.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

Maddix, best known as a guitarist for the band Good Charlotte, is originally from Waldorf, Maryland.

Comments

Leave a Reply