Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed a new bundle of joy!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have welcomed a new bundle of joy!
In a post on Instagram, Diaz said the couple is “so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”
The couple said they won’t be sharing any photos of or details about Raddix, “other than the fact that she is really really cute!!”
Diaz, 47, and Maddix, 40, were married in 2015, CBS News reports.
Maddix, best known as a guitarist for the band Good Charlotte, is originally from Waldorf, Maryland.