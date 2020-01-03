Comments
FEDERALSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — PETA is planning to put up a billboard in Caroline County after a poultry house fire in Federalsburg killed thousands of chickens.
The flames broke out at a barn along Pepper Road on December 20. The fire caused roughly $200,000 worth of damage and killed 15,800 chickens, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“In honor of the nearly 16,000 chickens who died when a barn on Pepper Road caught fire on December 20, PETA plans to place a billboard in the area pointing out who’s responsible for the birds’ death: everyone who hasn’t gone vegan.”
PETA did not say when the billboard will go up.