WARWICK, Md. (WJZ) — Cecil County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after suspects allegedly stole six rain gutters from a church in Warwick.
On Thursday, deputies responded to Saint Francis Xavier Shrine Church in the 1600 block of Bohemia Church Road for a reported theft.
The suspects went around the exterior of the church and removed six rain gutters while damaging the remaining rain gutters they attempted to remove, police said.
Police said the estimated damage value associated with this incident is $2,500.
A church representative said the theft is believed to have occurred between December 20 and January 2.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 410-392-2121.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan