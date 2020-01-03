Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in west Baltimore Friday evening, police said.
Officers got several Shot Spotter alerts around 5:45 p.m. near the 1000 block of Bentalou Street. Ten minutes later, a 31-year-old man walked into a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound to his right elbow.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the shooting is believed to have happened in the 1000 block of Wheeler Avenue. No suspects or motives have been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.