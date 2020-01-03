BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A person of interest has been taken into custody after a non-specified threat was made to the Harford Community College campus on Friday.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was on scene investigating.
Deputies currently on scene at Harford Community College investigating a threat. Person of interest in custody. Nothing further at this time.
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) January 3, 2020
Harford Community College closed its campus for the remainder of Friday, January 3, due to the incident.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be closed for the remainder of the day, Friday, January 3, 2020, while we investigate the matter,” the school said.
All scheduled classes, events and programs scheduled are canceled.
Anyone who is currently on campus should report to the first floor of the library for assistance, the school said.