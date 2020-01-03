Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have charged a man in connection to a deadly stabbing that marked the city’s first homicide of 2020.
Marvin Vaughn has been charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and dangerous weapon charges.
Police were called to the 3500 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Thursday shortly before 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman and 18-year-old male suffering from stab wounds to the body.
First Murder Victim In Baltimore Of 2020 Killed Following Overnight Stabbing, Suspect In Custody
Both victims were taken to area hospitals where the 37-year-old woman later died.