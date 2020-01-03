Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous schools in Maryland’s 7th congressional district will be closed on February 4 as voters head to the polls for a primary election to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Baltimore County Schools said Friday that classes will be canceled county-wide since many schools serve as polling places. A district-wide closure is also scheduled for the general election on April 28.
In Baltimore City, schools in the 7th congressional district that serve as polling places will also not have class on February 4. A full list is available on the district’s website.
Schools across the city will be closed for the general election.
Public schools in Howard County will also be closed for both the primary and general elections, according to the district’s website.
Thirty-two candidates will appear on the ballot in the primary election.