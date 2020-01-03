Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s first penguin chick to hatch in the 2019-2020 season was officially named Friday by popular vote.
Sage, a female penguin, hatched on October 19, 2019.
The Zoo has been hatching penguin chicks for more than 50 years, celebrating the arrival of Mille, chick number 1000 in 2018 and naming the chicks each year with a new theme. This year, the Penguin Coast care team selected spices as the naming theme.
The Zoo held a public online naming contest for the first hatchling, which ended January 3. Nearly 7,000 votes were received, and the name Sage beat out three other contenders: Sesame, Tarragon and Thyme.
Currently, 10 chicks have hatched so far this breeding season.