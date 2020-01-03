Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run near the Towson Town Center Tuesday night remains in critical condition.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run near the Towson Town Center Tuesday night remains in critical condition.
Police said the victim, Tom Gluick, was walking near the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a truck. The driver then fled the scene.
Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Hit-And-Run Near Towson Town Center
Gluick was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $7,000 as of Friday evening to help cover Gluick’s medical bills.