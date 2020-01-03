  • WJZ 13On Air

NEWCOMB, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after an electrical failure caused $110,000 worth of damage to a home and RV in Talbot County.

Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Woodside Road in Newcomb, Maryland, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a 2004 Winnebago engulfed in flames and fire alongside a home.

It took crews about 37 minutes to control the fire.

Nobody was injured, but the fire caused $60,000 worth of damage to the RV, $40,000 to the home and $10,000 to its contents.

 

