REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead Friday afternoon.
The stabbing happened inside a home in the unit block of Woodbench Court around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found the woman with multiple stab wounds to the upper body.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they do not believe the stabbing was random and that there is no threat to the public.
The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.