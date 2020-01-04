Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens now know their opponent for the AFC Divisional Round game set for Saturday, January 11, at M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens now know their opponent for the AFC Divisional Round game set for Saturday, January 11, at M&T Bank Stadium.
The team will host the Tennessee Titans as the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore.
A Titans victory over the New England Patriots set the AFC Divisional Round matchups Saturday.
Related Coverage:
- His Flu Fled, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson 100 Percent At Practice
- Lamar Jackson Among 5 Ravens To Earn AP All-Pro Honors
- Ravens Painting Baltimore Purple Ahead Of Playoffs
Jackson and the Ravens can earn a trip to the AFC Championship game with a win over the Titans.
Come see us at the Bank. We ‘bout that. #BigTruss pic.twitter.com/RzxaYfSjcM
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 5, 2020
The Ravens, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, had a first-round bye.
Continue to stay with WJZ for all of your Ravens postseason coverage.