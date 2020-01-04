  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens now know their opponent for the AFC Divisional Round game set for Saturday, January 11, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team will host the Tennessee Titans as the road to the Super Bowl in the AFC goes through Baltimore.

A Titans victory over the New England Patriots set the AFC Divisional Round matchups Saturday.

Jackson and the Ravens can earn a trip to the AFC Championship game with a win over the Titans.

The Ravens, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, had a first-round bye.

Continue to stay with WJZ for all of your Ravens postseason coverage.

