BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Red Cross is looking for blood donations to help start off the new year strong.
The agency says that with the new year comes new challenges.
They say that right now, there is less than a three-day supply of type O blood in Maryland.
Type O blood is considered a universal donor, and right now, the Red Cross is busy taking donations for patients in need across the state.
January is National Blood Donor Month.
People came out to help alleviate the blood shortage in Maryland on Saturday.