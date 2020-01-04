BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged two people who allegedly shot a 13-year-old girl in the back in November.
The shooting happened on November 22, 2019, shortly after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 20th Street. The victim is still receiving treatment as a result of being shot, according to police.
Detectives learned during the course of their investigation that the incident stemmed from a dispute that had occurred earlier in the day at the victim’s school.
Detectives interviewed all parties and ultimately identified two suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects.
Lasheena Stewart, 37, and Antwan Newton, 19, were arrested on January 2, 2020. Both were charged with first-degree attempted murder and have been denied bail.