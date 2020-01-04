LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who killed nearly a dozen seagulls at the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center.
Laurel Police officers responded to the area just before 11 a.m. on Saturday for a report of animal cruelty in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found a group of dead seagulls all in close proximity to one another.
Through their investigation, officers learned that a subject bought a bag of pre-popped popcorn from the Dollar Tree and emptied it in the parking lot to intentionally lure the group of seagulls.
The subject then ran the group of seagulls over with their vehicle, killing at least 10 of the birds, according to police.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the incident, is asked to call police immediately.