NORTHEAST, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters from across Cecil and Harford Counties gathered Saturday to honor one of their own.
Otis Isaacs Jr. died at his home Sunday after suffering a medical emergency.
First responders gathered at the Crouch Funeral Home in North East to pay their respects to the 73-year-old who many in the area considered to be an icon.
Isaacs was a former chief, president and chief engineer for the North East Fire Company.
He was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame in 2003.