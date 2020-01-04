  • WJZ 13On Air

NORTHEAST, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters from across Cecil and Harford Counties gathered Saturday to honor one of their own.

Otis Isaacs Jr. died at his home Sunday after suffering a medical emergency.

First responders gathered at the Crouch Funeral Home in North East to pay their respects to the 73-year-old who many in the area considered to be an icon.

‘He Was An Icon’: Hogan Orders Flags Lowered For Fallen Cecil County Firefighter

Isaacs was a former chief, president and chief engineer for the North East Fire Company.

He was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame in 2003.

