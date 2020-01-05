Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in West Baltimore after a man was shot in the head Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Mountmor Court at around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.