Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in West Baltimore early Sunday morning.
At around 1:25 a.m., an officer was at Park Heights Avenue and Coldspring Lane when he was flagged by the man who had just been shot, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. He told officers he was shot in the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.