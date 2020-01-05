BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting in Brooklyn overnight, police said.
Police responded to the 300 block of Audrey Avenue in Brooklyn at around 1:15 a.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived they found a man who had been shot and took him to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital for treatment.
The victim was identified as Elias Armando Maldonado Garcilazo, 20, from the above address. He later died of his injuries.
An autopsy determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound with the manner being homicide.
Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives responded to the scene and several witnesses were located and interviewed.
This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.