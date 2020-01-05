Comments
CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD (WJZ) — A dog and two cats have died after a fire in Cecil County, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed Sunday.
The owner of a one-story home in Chesapeake City discovered the fire and the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company responded at around 7:17 p.m. to 32 River Road.
It took around an hour to get the fire under control, officials said.
The fire began in the attic space and is being investigated. The total estimated loss is $100,000- $50,000 in structure and $50,000 in inside damages.
Besides the animal deaths, no other injuries or deaths were reported.