  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cecil County, Chesapeake City, Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD (WJZ) — A dog and two cats have died after a fire in Cecil County, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed Sunday.

The owner of a one-story home in Chesapeake City discovered the fire and the Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company responded at around 7:17 p.m. to 32 River Road.

Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

It took around an hour to get the fire under control, officials said.

The fire began in the attic space and is being investigated. The total estimated loss is $100,000- $50,000 in structure and $50,000 in inside damages.

Besides the animal deaths, no other injuries or deaths were reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply