Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Joy, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

Joy is an adorable female Labrador retriever and shepherd puppy staying at Needful Souls Dog Rescue.

Joy will get along great with other dogs. She has had all of her shots, and she is already house-trained.

From Joy’s current caretaker:

Joy is a little bit on the shy and nervous side initially but will warm up quickly to new people. She likes to cuddle up on the couch with her humans, and she loves playing with her toys and enjoys fetching them and bringing them back to you to throw again. She likes walks at the park. Busy roads with loud cars and trucks driving by too close to her make her a little nervous.

Read more about how to adopt Joy on Petfinder.

Levi, Labrador retriever and collie mix

Levi is an adorable male Labrador retriever and collie puppy in the care of MAS Rescue.

He has had all of his shots.

Read more about how to adopt Levi on Petfinder.

Wrigley, American bulldog mix

Wrigley is a handsome male American bulldog puppy currently residing at MAS Rescue.

He is vaccinated.

Notes from Wrigley’s caretakers:

Wrigley is shorter than he looks in the photo, but he still has some growing to do. Can you give this happy boy the loving forever home he deserves?

Read more about Wrigley on Petfinder.

Wish, pit bull terrier and Jack Russell terrier mix

Wish is a charming male pit bull terrier and Jack Russell terrier puppy being kept at Pitties and Purrs.

Wish likes to socialize — he gets along well with other dogs, cats and kids. His vaccinations are up to date.

Notes from Wish’s caretakers:

Wish is a typical active boy who loves playing with toys and running around in the yard. He likes trying new things, and after two tries at walking up and down the basement step, he is a pro. Wish knows the commands “no,” “back,” “come” and “good puppy.” He is also very treat- and praise-motivated and loves receiving cuddles and belly rubs. He loves to play outside and runs around with a stick in his mouth.

Read more about how to adopt Wish on Petfinder.

Kris, German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix

Kris is a lovable male German shepherd and Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at All Shepherd Rescue.

Kris is a social butterfly — he loves kids, cats or dogs. He has been vaccinated.

Read about how to adopt Kris on Petfinder.

