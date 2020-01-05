BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Inside a Maryland Food Bank, volunteers are hard at work, restocking the shelves and unboxing dozens of donations- something they desperately need after a busy holiday season.

“Hunger doesn’t go away once the holidays are over, in fact, January and February is a time we see a lot of need from those who are really having trouble making ends meet.” said Joanna Warner with the Maryland Food Bank.

The goal at the food bank is to put an end to hunger in Maryland. And for the entire month of January, they’re partnering with the Enoch Pratt Library to help do just that.

“We know that one in nine Marylanders don’t know where their next meal is that’s a really staggering number and we want to help turn that around we want to help our neighbors in need.” said Meghan McCorkell, with the Enoch Pratt Library.

The campaign is called, “Food for Friends”, and at each of the 22 library locations, they’ll be collecting non-perishable food items for the food bank.

“The food bank I know is always looking for healthy options so we are helping them look for fruits and veggies and rice and whole grains and cereal.” McCorkell said.

In return, library customers can eliminate $1 from their library fees.

Last year, the Maryland Food Bank collected over 48 million meals to people in need. This year, together, they hope to collect even more.

“We love campaigns like this because it provides individuals an easy way to help give back to their neighbors in need.” Warner said.

The campaign runs until the end of January, all anyone has to do is drop off their donations to the circulation desk at the library and they’ll take it from there.