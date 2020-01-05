BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a mild new year so far, but there is the potential for wet snow on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves across Maryland.
Moisture will arrive mid-day Tuesday, bringing the potential for snow, mainly north and west of the city.
There's the potential for wet snow on Tuesday! Not much accumulation is expected and a lot will depend on the timing of the system. See you on #WJZ at 11 with what we know so far. #WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/iVGMsiyRhX
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 6, 2020
A lot will depend on the timing of the system and how high temperatures have climbed by the time the precipitation moves into our area.
Because of this, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the accumulation and how much of a rain/snow mix we will see.
During the day on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 40s.
