By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a mild new year so far, but there is the potential for wet snow on Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves across Maryland.

Moisture will arrive mid-day Tuesday, bringing the potential for snow, mainly north and west of the city.

A lot will depend on the timing of the system and how high temperatures have climbed by the time the precipitation moves into our area.

Because of this, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the accumulation and how much of a rain/snow mix we will see.

During the day on Wednesday, highs will be in the low 40s.

