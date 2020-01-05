  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — It’s a strange story out of Laurel, where police said a suspect baited seagulls to a parking lot in order to run them over.

The incident happened Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Fort Meade Road.

Police said the person used popcorn to bait the birds and ran them over, killing at least 10 of them.

Luckily, Corporal Wilson was able to help one.

Officials said it happened between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. If anyone has any information about this incident, police want to hear from you.

