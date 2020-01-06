BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two employees in the Office of Risk Management in the City of Baltimore are out after a complaint alleged the two gave potentially confidential information about an upcoming City of Baltimore request for a proposal relating to workers’ compensation claims administration services.

The Office of the Inspector General investigation found that one Risk employee sent or forwarded confidential information through email to an employee of a vendor that consisted of “confidential internal discussions” about the City of Baltimore’s upcoming 2020 RFP.

In other emails, Employee One, as the report calls them, referenced his friendship with one of the vendor’s employees by using “terms of endearment” multiple times.

Employee One also emailed other of the vendor’s employees and referenced his close relationship with them on numerous emails, the report found.

The OIG also learned both Risk employees forwarded emails to unauthorized individuals that had confidential workers’ compensation information about two different City of Baltimore employees.

One of the unauthorized emails was sent to a City employee who doesn’t work in Risk, a second was sent to someone outside of the government.

Both emails had possibly personal identifiers of the employees and descriptions of the incidents that happened, the report said.

The OIG also found that Employee Two forwarded other emails to the vendor that outlined confidential City agency concerns about a contract.

Employee Two also accepted two Baltimore Ravens tickets from the vendor employee for a discounted price of $25 each.

The investigation found that the employees violated the Baltimore City Ethics Code by using their positions to obtain confidential information and disclosing the information to a vendor- which could potentially result in an “unfair competitive advantage and corruption” of the City’s bidding processes.

The employees also accepted gifts that they falsely valued, the report found, and failed to disclose them on their ethics reports.

The report also says the employees might have violated HIPAA privacy laws.

Both of the employees are no longer employed by City of Baltimore, and the vendor employee was terminated as well.