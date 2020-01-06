Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A judge has ordered the bail to be set at $20,000 for a Virginia woman accused of making a bomb threat that closed the Harford Community College campus on Friday.
22-year-old Amara Mallory Leonard was arrested in connection to the threat after she turned herself in to the Harford County Detention Center on Saturday.
She is charged with making a threat of mass violence, threat of arson, false statement and disturbing school operations.
Investigators had found the email account the threat was made from belonged to a person with whom Leonard had been in a relationship. Leonard had allegedly hacked into the email account and sent the threat.
Her lawyer said she had a “lovers quarrel” and has mental health issues.