By Mike Hellgren
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A judge has ordered the bail to be set at $20,000 for a Virginia woman accused of making a bomb threat that closed the Harford Community College campus on Friday.

22-year-old Amara Mallory Leonard was arrested in connection to the threat after she turned herself in to the Harford County Detention Center on Saturday.

She is charged with making a threat of mass violence, threat of arson, false statement and disturbing school operations.

Investigators had found the email account the threat was made from belonged to a person with whom Leonard had been in a relationship. Leonard had allegedly hacked into the email account and sent the threat.

Her lawyer said she had a “lovers quarrel” and has mental health issues.

