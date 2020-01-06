BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Halethorpe man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.
The judge also ordered that, upon his release from prison, Kevin Daniel Mongold Jr., must continue to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or is a student, as part of his lifetime supervised release.
According to his guilty plea, on October 18, 2018, Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user, later ID’d as Mongold, uploaded multiple images of an unknown prepubescent child who was being sexually exploited in the photos.
Investigators identified and found the child, and then executed a search at Mongold’s residence and seized his iPhone and laptop computer.
Mongold’s electronic devices showed he had repeatedly sexually abused a five-year-old child for nearly a year- between September 2017 and September 2018- in order to produce visual depictions documenting the abuse, the plea said.