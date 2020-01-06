BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for beachgoers. It might take you less time to get to the beach this summer. The Maryland Transportation Authority announced its plan to have cashless tolls on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge by the summer.
The MDTA announced the start of aggressive construction beginning next week.
Motorists will see the demolition of some of the existing toll booths to create wider lanes at the Bay Bridge plaza in preparation for all electronic tolling starting on January 12.
Toll operations on the Annapolis side will no longer exist once the overhead tolling gantries are operational on Kent Island, but motorists traveling eastbound will be tolled as they get off the bridge, according to the release.
“We know motorists who use the Bay Bridge are ready to embrace all-electronic tolling,” said MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports. “This past fall, Governor Hogan asked us to initiate cashless tolling at the bridge as soon as possible. This schedule will allow us to fulfill that mission, and this project is the next logical step as Maryland toll facilities move toward an all-electronic system.”
All electronic tolling installation benefits include less idling time for better fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, decreased congestion, increased driver safety and a safer work environment for employees, officials said.
The MDTA advises drivers to obey all roadway signs and speed limits, as remnants of the toll plaza will remain an active work zone until 2022, when demolition and roadway reconstruction will be complete.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan