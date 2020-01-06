ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Two children, a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old, are dead after they were struck in Essex Monday afternoon.
Four people, including another 9-year-old child, was hit by a vehicle in Essex Monday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at Eastern Avenue and Orville Road. Police said a BMW was heading west on Eastern Avenue when it hit the four pedestrians.
A woman and one child were taken to Hopkins Bayview, another child was taken to MedStar Franklin and the third child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The woman and a 9-year-old have life-threatening injuries.
EMS and rescue units o/s at Eastern Blvd & Orville Rd for a crash involving 4 pedestrians struck. EMS crews are preparing all 4 for transport — 1 pediatric patient to @MedStarFranklin 1 adult & 1 pediatric to @HopkinsBayview & 1 pediatric to @HopkinsMedicine. All Priority 1. EA
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 6, 2020
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.