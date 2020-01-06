MARYLAND WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of State. Wet Snow Expected
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Essex, Local TV, Talkers

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Two children, a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old, are dead after they were struck in Essex Monday afternoon.

Four people, including another 9-year-old child, was hit by a vehicle in Essex Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at Eastern Avenue and Orville Road. Police said a BMW was heading west on Eastern Avenue when it hit the four pedestrians.

A woman and one child were taken to Hopkins Bayview, another child was taken to MedStar Franklin and the third child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The woman and a 9-year-old have life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply