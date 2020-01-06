Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was shot Monday evening in Northeast Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Kelway Road at 3:57 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Soon after, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Northeast District are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan